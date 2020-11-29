New perspective on mask mandates

Friends of mine and I have started a Facebook group, “We are one – it starts with us.” On Day One, I learned new things that broadened my own perspective on the issue of masks.

A young woman who owns her own business in my hometown (population 550) shared with me. The mask mandate came when 80% of our rural counties had zero virus, hospitals were empty, businesses and the schools closed or shifted to virtual if possible. In fairness, no one knew what we were dealing with and everyone was trying to save lives.

The truth on the ground for a lot of people here, in Montana, was no COVID but plenty of restrictions and business shutdowns. People felt left out of the conversation and the rules made no sense to their circumstances at the time. The masks and the mandates became a symbol of their loss.

Now we desperately need everyone to mask up. We need to let go of our judgement and help everyone get through this. Restrictions or shutdowns should trigger grant monies to sustain small businesses and help our schools.

Offered respectfully from a family of 100% mask-wearers staying home for the holidays.

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

