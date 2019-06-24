The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to exempt the agency from complying with major parts of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). They say they are streamlining the act.
NEPA requires agencies to analyze the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions and consider public comments on proposed projects which include mining and logging.
The proposed rule changes will allow potentially harmful projects on federal land to be rubber stamped without adequate environmental or public oversight. It will dramatically curtail the role the public and science play in land management decisions on national forests. It will allow the USFS to have their way with our land and serve their corporate masters as they see fit.
The Forest Service released the proposed rule on June 13, initiating a 60-day public comment period. Call your nearest USFS office to find out how to comment and how to obtain a copy of the proposed rule.
Dick Artley,
Grangeville, Idaho