New respect for those who record police

I was going to the Orchard Home club house Thursday. As I turned into the parking lot, I realized there were three cop cars surrounding an old beater car. There were two cops confronting the driver of the car and a third cop standing watch, much like in the video of George Floyd, as the other two worked the suspect.
I found it very uncomfortable just being in the area and was not able to look directly at the cops.
I now have a lot more respect for those people who recorded or confronted the cops involved with Floyd. And I am a bit ashamed of my own behavior. Hopefully, I will be ready if this happens again and I will show more courage.
The cops decided that the suspect did not need arresting. He was still just sitting in the parking lot by himself when I left about 20 minutes after the incident. I still didn’t look him in the eye.
Charles Widdicombe,
Missoula
