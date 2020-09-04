New school building will improve Lolo community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lolo School ballots are in the mail; you likely have already brought yours in from the mailbox.

In considering the way you will vote on the bond, and the sale of the current property, understand that we have to spend money either way the vote goes. The option to sell the current site and pay that money to the new bond makes it easier to consider.

Compare and contrast the options; full scale remodel to bring the current site into compliance with current energy efficiency guidelines and code compliance will require a large sum of money if we the people decide that we need to keep the current site. Today’s safety concerns are also important to factor in, safety and security of our kids and staff is also important to consider.

From a growth perspective, we have a say so in how our community grows. This new building will attract families and new growth to Lolo. As residents of Lolo, it is incumbent upon us to leave this community better than we found it. We owe the next generation of Lolo families a quality, safe and effective school building to center our community around. We can improve our community together.

Kevin Noland,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0