New school would give Lolo students safe place to learn

New school would give Lolo students safe place to learn

Lolo voters will soon decide whether to invest in a new school. I feel a responsibility to share with my neighbors the real needs that exist at Lolo School.

Old school buildings have been added onto in a hodgepodge sort of way, leading to costly repairs and maintenance. Significant security challenges come with a school made up of 6 different buildings on the highway. Numerous entrances and exits do not have supervision. Additionally, there are over 200 new homes proposed in our area.

The current school board has offered voters a solution, with a second measure to reduce the tax burden. We can sell prime property on the highway to help pay for the cost of building a new school. Hundreds wrote in asking for one school located off the highway, and the sale/development of the old school to help pay for it — and we listened.

A new school would put my mind at ease knowing that Lolo kids have a safe and secure place to learn. It's a big investment for our community, but as chair of the School Board, I do believe that it's ultimately needed. Please vote to invest in education and the future of Lolo.

Jen Hickes, chair,

Lolo School Board

Lolo

