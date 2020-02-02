New Snow Park is great addition

A big congrats to Ronnie, Brad Morris and the crew at Snowbowl for the new Snow Park expansion. They got it right. A great intermediate area for all to ski.

I am looking forward to taking my grandchildren on these runs. Since my first run at the 'Bowl in 1971 to the present, it has been my place to ski. Now that I am in the twilight years of my skiing days, and when I can't ski the bowls, Snow Park will be my Retirement Park.