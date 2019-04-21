Much has been said recently about whether a new bridge should be built at the end of South Avenue.
As a 35-year resident of Target Range and an almost daily user of Maclays Bridge, I would like to enthusiastically endorse that concept.
The Maclay Bridge is outdated and dangerous to both motorists and bicyclists. Drivers unfamiliar with one-lane bridge protocol or in too much of a hurry create a frequent hazard to those of us who use the bridge daily. As a motorist, I have just recently had three potentially dangerous encounters with drivers who have rapidly entered the span without checking for traffic already on the bridge. While on my bicycle, I have had motorists almost run me over from behind or force me nearly into the railing from the front.
Let's face it. A new bridge has long been planned and needed, and South Avenue is the perfect location.
The current bridge is poorly situated and located. A new bridge at South Avenue would safely serve all members of the public and should not be obstructed by a well-financed, very vocal and extremely local minority with a narrow parochial interest.
Tom Lukomski,
Missoula