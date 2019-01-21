Something there is that worships a wall,
hallows the martial ground beneath its footings,
and spills injustice on international asylum-seekers,
and makes gaps in logic to criminalize and hold brown children.
The work of liars hides crime by the citizens behind its heights,
decries the stranger, the dispossessed, and "huddled masses;"
misplaces terrorist crossings as at the southern border;
inflates them six-hundredfold, counts fewer crossings a crisis, and halts no drugs.
Something there is that worships a wall;
a white hood snugged down, making one unseen, and unseeing.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula