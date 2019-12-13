Once again the Missoula City Council isn't listening to the people, but usually all about money and taxes.
That subdivision on Hillview Way will be a mess! Did you think of the people downstream? There is no left-hand turn signal on Russell and all those cars coming down off the hill, and the last two usually run the red light, so you can squeeze one car through on the turn. That needs to be fixed as there will be another 50-plus cars a day coming down. Another roundabout?
Speaking of running red lights, the police could get their quota by just watching how many people run red lights at 5 p.m. on Brooks and Russell or Stephens. Amazing there aren't more accidents.
K. Johnson,
Missoula