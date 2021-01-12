Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric rituals of twisted worship. Trump doesn't own this. He is a symptom...a catalyst...never changing, but revealing the cancer in our culture.

The Left will vow there is no "evidence" of election fraud. Numbers and statistical details can all be explained...diluted...and flushed as annoying conjecture...unfounded theatrical tidbits offered by a desperate, petty group of 75 million delusional citizens.

Missoula. Home roots. Home college. Beloved childhood home. A town moving toward radical change and "free everything" mentality.

I am thankful my sea of family members lie in repose in local cemeteries. Unable to see the travesty of humanity moving about above them.

We are better than this. Tendrils of the CCP presently own us. We have sold our souls to the devil for a silver-tongued promise of "equality".

Gary Vinson,

Kalispell

