 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New world order

New world order

{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric rituals of twisted worship. Trump doesn't own this. He is a symptom...a catalyst...never changing, but revealing the cancer in our culture.

The Left will vow there is no "evidence" of election fraud. Numbers and statistical details can all be explained...diluted...and flushed as annoying conjecture...unfounded theatrical tidbits offered by a desperate, petty group of 75 million delusional citizens.

Missoula. Home roots. Home college. Beloved childhood home. A town moving toward radical change and "free everything" mentality.

I am thankful my sea of family members lie in repose in local cemeteries. Unable to see the travesty of humanity moving about above them.

We are better than this. Tendrils of the CCP presently own us. We have sold our souls to the devil for a silver-tongued promise of "equality".

Gary Vinson,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News