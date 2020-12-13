Newcomers need to leave city behind

How to handle the newcomers?

I don't read much about it, but I hear talk everywhere I go. Anyone who went outside in the last nine months knows it is obvious that we had a different kind of tourist season this year. Understandably, this was due to C19, but have you noticed how many of these people came back and moved in?

As I walk the dogs around the neighborhood, I see so many license plates from Washington, California and elsewhere. So many brand-new cars with temporary tags. Countless older houses being extensively renovated or bulldozed and rebuilt. This town feels very different from last year — and last year felt very different from 2015.

As a Montanan, I welcome people to my home state and will not segregate. However, the lack of eye contact or greetings from these outsiders is upsetting. The enormous amount of money they are spending is beginning to change this town for the worse.

I was born here, moved away twice, lived all over and always came back, so I empathize with why they want to move here — but unless someone lets them know to leave the city behind and live like us, problems will ensue.

Jesse Nelson,

Missoula

