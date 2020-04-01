News outlets need to bring up Trump's mental disorder

On Wednesday, March 29, I listened to the full 90-minute Rose Garden press gathering where CNN was "raked over the coals" by President Trump. In doing so, he told outrageous lies about CNN's ratings, which by the way are very high and growing. He also personally attacked the reporters involved in asking the causal questions.

I then purposely listened to CNN for over an hour. I was very curious if they would mention what I firmly believe needs to be said by all news outlets about our present president. I did not hear one word about what needs to be said. Here is what I'm suggesting definitely needs to be explained and talked about.

Our president, Donald Trump, is mentally unbalanced with narcissism. In his case this is a serious mental disorder. No news outlets seem to be telling what is truly motivating Donald Trump. The only thing that motivates Trump's thoughts, words, actions and policies is vanity, self-image and egotistic admiration.

In the March 27 Rose Garden meeting, his change in position on handing the COVID-19 pandemic is because he has been convinced that he cannot control the pace or severity of this pandemic. And unless he changes his tune, he will stand little chance of being re-elected this fall regardless of who the Democrats run.