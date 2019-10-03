In regards to an online Letter To The Editor on Missoulian.com called "Watch TV news with healthy skepticism": I watched a Full Measure segment on KECI news tonight that I found refreshing. Living in Missoula, I have been disgusted by the obvious slanted leftist views of The Missoulian and most "news" sources. It was refreshing to watch one of the Full Measure segments on KECI news tonight. It's not often one can watch truthful news these days. The person who wrote this letter to the editor of the the Missoulian mistakenly claims that various news sources like NBC Montana are ultra-conservative propaganda and contain pro-Trump politics. What it actually was, though, was genuine, factual news for a change — something rarely seen anymore since extreme socialist leftists have been attacking our nation with their anti-American views!
Sue Dossett,
Missoula