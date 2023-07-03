Newspaper changes for better

I sympathize with the several people who have written to express dismay that the print version of the Missoulian will soon be limited to three days a week. I also will miss the routine of reading the printed version, but there is some good news many people obviously are not aware of.

When you are on the Missoulian website, instead of getting frustrated by trying to click on online articles, you can easily access a version of the paper that looks just like the print version, with no annoying ads and banners jumping into your view. Click on the blue rectangle at the upper right of your screen that says “Read Today’s E-edition.” This brings up an image where you can read the paper from front to back, turning pages just like we are used to.

Some readers have complained that the paper is slacking off and trying to gouge us somehow. I do not see that at all. Challenges for print media are so difficult today that many fine papers have simply disappeared. To me the Missoulian represents an increasingly rare source of bona fide credible journalism. I hope it can continue to serve our community into the future.

Doug Ferrell

Trout Creek