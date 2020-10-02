 Skip to main content
Newspaper out to make Trump look bad

Kudos to Phyllis Thompson (letter, Sept. 17). To further your point: I think the staff at this paper does recognize the truth. They're just not going to print any "truth"  that might make Donald Trump look good, no matter what he does. The Missoulian, now basically a print version of CNN, long ago gave up being anything close to balanced in their reporting. The letters to the editor are about 90% anti-Trump, as are guest columns. Even the Associated Press news items of national nature are always slanted with a left-leaning tone.

I'm old enough to remember a profession called "journalism"; people who reported the actual facts and kept personal bias out of it. Sadly, it seems this may becoming a thing of the past. So if you see a story about something bad on TV, but not one mention of it in the local paper, it's just because they haven't figured out a way to blame Donald Trump for it — yet.

Thankfully, we still have local TV stations that I can get news from and make up my own mind. For now.

Michael Briscoe,

Alberton

 

