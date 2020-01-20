Dear editorial staff of the Missoulian:
It is with incredulity and disgust that I find myself writing this short letter to you. But not with surprise.
Here we have a president who has given us low inflation, the lowest unemployment numbers in over 60 years, the best economy since the 1950s, the greatest stock market numbers in history, peace, low gasoline prices, lowering the tax rate for those that actually pay taxes, control of an out-of-control southern border, pride in our U.S. Armed Forces, and we find that the Missoulian wants to constantly talk about a temporary withholding of a small aid package to the Ukraine, real or not.
To watch this newspaper constantly pandering to a small but yes, very vocal, old town leftists is difficult to stomach. There are many of us out here in Missoulian territory that have lost patience with your paper. But at least you are not attempting to hide your bias in favor of the old town and university leftist crowd.
You have free articles remaining.
When President Trump wins again in 2020, we will carefully watch how many of you have a mental breakdown in your fit of crying.
This will definitely be an interesting year.
Walter Billings,
Missoula