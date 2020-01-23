Your paper is only good for local events. You occasionally post something other than your liberal bias, but not often.
You removed Leonard Pitts, George Will, "Mallard Fillmore" and "Doonsbury" but that silly fool George Ochenski remains. I tried to read Pitts but his message was the same old hash. I knew that Will was a Donald Trump hater as well, but "Mallard" was priceless and "Doonesbury" worth reading.
I'm ashamed of your paper. I've been fortunate to have been a reader of newspapers for over 75 years, and working for the Tribune in Great Falls was my first job. I've lived in 18 cities throughout the U.S. and in Europe, and your paper is the only one I can honestly say is unworthy of the name newspaper.
Picking up whatever the Associated Press is trumpeting is not good publishing, but you select things they say that fit your narrative of liberal and far-left dishonesty.
Sherry Connolly,
Missoula