The recent passage of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act is a fresh reminder that we Montanans are still eager to shake hands across the aisle to secure the wild and scenic rivers and public lands that form the literal lifeblood and bedrock of our state and country.
This bill is one of the largest conservation packages to receive overwhelming support from both parties in a decade. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte all voted in affirmation. This is a remarkable success building on the same bipartisanship seen last August in the passage of the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
These are signs that we Montanans, no matter our political leanings, agree that now is the time to secure the wild rivers integral to our way of life. Our next safeguard should be the home-grown Montana Headwaters Security Act, which looks to designate many of our most prized waterways as Wild and Scenic Rivers. This proposed legislation would solidify the legacy of those streams. More information can be found at www.healthyriversmt.org.
Let’s continue the bipartisan progress by thanking our delegates for their work so far and by asking them to introduce the MontanaHeadwatersSecurityAct.
James Hepburn,
Missoula