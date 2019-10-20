There is a partisan book entitled “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” Whether you are a Donald Trump supporter or adversary, the title speaks historical truth.
When Trump allies/employees/officials/wives are no longer of use to him, he releases/fires them. He has “lessened” everyone who has once been in his sphere, including 2016 Republican candidates, cabinet officers, NATO, the European Union, the Kurds, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Stephen Bannon, Paul Ryan, Germany, England, France, the free press and occasionally Fox & Friends. He consistently loves Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and other autocracies/dictatorships.
The executive branch, understaffed and led by “temporary” leaders, refuses to let the legislative branch perform oversight responsibilities or control the “purse” of the country. His diplomatic corps is severely weakened and he mistrusts his own intelligence services.
You have free articles remaining.
He must be voted out in 2020, before our democratic republic is also deceased.
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula