Nicknames are juvenile and demeaning

I read most letters to the editor in the Missoulian. One thing I’ve noticed is that many Trump fans have picked up the unseemly habit of making up nicknames for folks they don’t like. I’m sure you have seen them: Dimocrats, Libtards, etc. They are mimicking Trump who likes to call people Lyin’ Ted, Dopey Mark, Sleepy Joe, Low energy Jeb and now Phoney Kamala.