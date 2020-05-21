Nicol rises to surface in state auditor race

The sad thing about politics is that there are always winners and losers. In actuality, we as voters are the winners, as one of our greatest freedoms as a citizen allows us to vote for the candidate who aligns the nearest to our beliefs.
With that thought in mind, Nelly Nicol rises to the surface in the Republican primary for Montana state auditor. Why? In my mind, Nicol distinguishes herself from the other candidates on so many levels:
- Nicol is a multi-generational Montanan. Her roots are deeper than a dryland Alfalfa plant.
- Nicol has spent her entire professional career in the insurance business.
- Nicol has been recognized by her peers for her professional excellence.
- Nicol is not a professional politician.
- Nicol is not a millionaire. Her campaign has been funded by “sweat equity,” not a fat checkbook. She is one of us!
- Nicol is so genuine, she will instantly impress you with her enthusiasm, integrity and her work ethic. She is contagious!
- Nicol has been endorsed by literally a cross-section of Montana voters.
- Nicol is a wife and a mother of four children. She loves Montana and wants to preserve and protect it for the generations to come.
- Nicol believes innovation coupled with her experience will serve her well as your state auditor.
- Nicol is a leader. Humble, experienced, dedicated, educated and focused on the future.
As voters, we have come to expect candidates to dwell on the negative aspects of their opponents. Nicol is different; she has taken the high road and highlighted her credentials and goals. I like and respect integrity, ethics and character; don’t you?
Her opponents seem frustrated in their search to find mud and have resorted to alternative tactics. Don’t be fooled; there is only one choice. Vote Nelly Nicol for Montana state auditor.
John T. Patterson,
Columbus
