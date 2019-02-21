With regard to the Mcclay Bridge, the science is there, the facts, studies and reports all state the bridge should cross at South Avenue.
The only thing hindering the project is the NIMBY (not in my backyard) effect, which will cost the taxpayers of our county millions of dollars, not including the costs incurred in the relocation of as many as five residences; in my case, my home of over 26 years.
Added to that now seems the highly inappropriate, in my opinion, distribution of emails to only one group with concern in the issue.
John Rasmussen,
Missoula