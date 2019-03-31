My grandmother, an Army nurse, was killed in France during World War II. Both my father and father in law flew in bombers in Germany in World War II. Growing up, there was no bigger villain than Hitler, so I was shocked to hear Alabama Republican senator, Mo Brooks, quote from Hitler's manifesto, "Mein Kampf," in a speech on the senate floor. Of course, he was trying to use this to paint the Democrats in a bad light, but was so ignorant that he ended up telling the truth about himself and his colleagues instead. Nonetheless, we have a U.S. senator glorifying Adolf Hitler, the Nazis, and their policies of genocide on the Senate floor! My relatives did not fight the Nazis so that this kind of thing could happen in this country, and I believe that no American should stand for it. I am calling on Montana's senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines to take action against Brooks by calling for his censure. The phrase "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing" would seem to directly apply here. Mr. Daines? Mr. Tester? Please speak out against this Nazi sympathizer.
John Rosett,
Missoula