No candidate, political party meets perfection of God

Wake up, America! If Joe Biden loses, America will limp on. If Donald Trump loses, it will be: Voter fraud! Fake news! Rigged election! Then Trump will call upon all you propagandized, conned cynics who believe Trump is God and Democrats are Satan, to get out your AK-47s, destroy America and proclaim Trump king.

When you have done that, you can all go to endless, enormous Trump rallies, be entertained by Trump's rambling inanities and downright lies, and have fun shouting, "Lock her up!" forever, as American ideals crumble to dust.

But every candidate and political party has good and bad ideas, and none come anywhere near the perfection of God and his kingdom, ever. No candidate knows all the answers, though Trump claims he, and only he, does.

America requires you to be a responsible citizen who reads, thinks and weighs candidates and issues, and realizes that most people want what you want; fairness, equality, freedom, safety, peace. America requires you to understand life is complex, often has more than two sides and more than one answer to problems.

America is worth your serious study, careful consideration and time. If you won't give America the time, please, don't vote.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

