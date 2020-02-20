No Christ quotes on homosexuality

A January Missoulian article detailed the division within the Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues, noting that the church's Book of Discipline sees homosexuality as "irreconcilable with the teachings of Christ."

My Bible shows words attributed to Christ in red typeface, and I decided to reread his words to determine what Christ had to say about LGBTQ issues.

I found nothing. I know anti-LGBTQ folks often fall back on the Old Testament or jump over to Paul's writings to find phrases that seem to back their beliefs; but those writings are not attributed to Christ, whose teachings Christians say they follow.

Some denominations preach loudly against LGBTQ folks while staying oddly quiet about issues Christ spoke dynamically about throughout the Gospels. Christ's teachings repeatedly emphasize love, kindness, forgiveness, giving generously to help others, being non-judgmental toward others, and pointedly caution the self-serving rich about the extremely low odds that they will be accepted into heaven.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

