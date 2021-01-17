 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No clear mandate for gun legislation

No clear mandate for gun legislation

{{featured_button_text}}

House Bill 102, the “campus carry” law, would expand the number of locations where concealed handguns may be carried, including on college campuses.

It expressly prohibits the Montana Board of Regents from passing prohibitions to concealed carry. Additionally, voters approved a legislative referendum in November which restricts local governments from regulating the carrying of a concealed weapon with a permit. Attorney General Austin Knudsen stated: There is a very clear mandate from the voters of Montana that they support exactly this type of legislation.

The bill passed the second reading along party lines. Rep. Jim Keane stirred things up when he asked all present if they had ever been shot. A ruckus ensued, resulting in a Rules Committee ruling stifling Keane.

Opponents to HB 102 include the Commissioner of Higher Education, major public employee unions, and bankers. Compelling opposition comes from students who feel that increased gun numbers, on their campuses, would be an obvious risk to their safety from, among other things, accidental discharge and easy access to a firearm when suicide is contemplated.

Perhaps the “mandate from the voters of Montana” is not quite so clear.

Pat Cross,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Letters

Sedition Steve Daines Day

Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News