No constitutional right to protest

There is no "constitutional" provision to "protest" or to "demonstrate." None. If, and only if, contained by reference to the 10th Amendment, then all statewide riots and demonstrations are "on the heads of" governors and local state, county and city officials.

It is not the duty, therefore, if true what I say above, of the federal government, the president, or Congress, to quell the riots that the local idiots are fomenting.

But, read Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States, and combine that with the oath of office that the president swore he would do: "protect and defend the United States, against all enemies..."

The First Amendment clearly states, "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Nowhere is there a "right to riot." Nowhere is there a right to "protest" while throwing rocks. Nowhere is there a right to "demonstrate."

"... peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Peaceably to assemble. To petition the government (peaceably).

What the hell do the useless idiots, Democrat governors and mayors, think those words mean?