No disrespect for Schweyen

I have been a Lady Griz fan for 20 years and am surprised by the advertisement for Shannon Schweyen. Nothing I have seen from the university has questioned her character or integrity. Quite the opposite.

But what they have seen is that Schweyen is not gifted as a head coach. Not everyone is. It doesn’t negate her outstanding career as a player and assistant coach.

I’m sorry she felt blindsided, but she isn’t the first or last coach to not have their contract renewed unexpectedly. Would an apology help?

This is one season ticket holder who appreciates Schweyen’s strengths and talent but who thinks she’s not been able to lead the talent on the team to where they could go. Go Lady Griz!

Janet Malone,

Missoula

