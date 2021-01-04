 Skip to main content
No evidence election was 'shoplifted'

In her letter of Jan. 4, Linda Brooks Curtis compares the 2020 election to an incident where her 5 year old son shoplifted. In that incident, she had the evidence, a shoplifted item, which she forced her son to return.

There is no evidence of "shoplifting" in the 2020 election. Donald Trump had his opportunity to prove his accusations in court. He failed to do so. He appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, through a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Paxton, to have the results in four states thrown out due to supposed cheating by the Democrats that the suit acknowledged there was no evidence for. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Where is the evidence for "shoplifting"? Donald Trump couldn't produce it in court. All that I read in her letter are accusations of "deep state puppets" that have "evil control and media assistance " and "dishonest judges."

If this conspiracy was so large that the judicial system (including Trump-appointed judges) and the media, along with the "deep state," worked together to "shoplift" the election, wouldn't there be somebody who would confess to the scheme? The conspiracy theory presented fails the test of logic.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

