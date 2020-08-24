No excuse for vandalizing or destruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dottie Johnshoy (letter, Aug. 21), your explanation for cowardly vandalism doesn't hold water with this Montana kid. It's the same crybaby liberal excuse for tearing down statues, vandalizing cities and federal buildings, writing profanity on the sidewalks of Missoula, and literally destroying cities that were once beautiful.

I'm really not sorry that you have "had enough"; now you know how I feel about the eight years of do-nothing, divisive, unlawful Obama. But I never went out and vandalized my neighbor's property because I didn't believe in Obama or the 2016 Democratic candidate.

Civilized people respect their neighbors. They may not like them, they may not believe what their neighbors believe, but they respect them and their American rights. Cowardly vandals and rioters don't respect anything, thus the reason they hit and run like the cowards they are.

I do not share your feeling of despair for our current POTUS. Don't tell me how to vote and how to live my life. My despair will come if Sleepy Joe Biden is elected, but I still will not vandalize my neighbor's property.

Roger Tulberg, display your signs proudly. You have nothing to apologize for.