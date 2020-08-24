 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No excuse for vandalizing or destruction

No excuse for vandalizing or destruction

{{featured_button_text}}

Dottie Johnshoy (letter, Aug. 21), your explanation for cowardly vandalism doesn't hold water with this Montana kid. It's the same crybaby liberal excuse for tearing down statues, vandalizing cities and federal buildings, writing profanity on the sidewalks of Missoula, and literally destroying cities that were once beautiful.

I'm really not sorry that you have "had enough"; now you know how I feel about the eight years of do-nothing, divisive, unlawful Obama. But I never went out and vandalized my neighbor's property because I didn't believe in Obama or the 2016 Democratic candidate.

Civilized people respect their neighbors. They may not like them, they may not believe what their neighbors believe, but they respect them and their American rights. Cowardly vandals and rioters don't respect anything, thus the reason they hit and run like the cowards they are.

I do not share your feeling of despair for our current POTUS. Don't tell me how to vote and how to live my life. My despair will come if Sleepy Joe Biden is elected, but I still will not vandalize my neighbor's property.

Roger Tulberg, display your signs proudly. You have nothing to apologize for.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News