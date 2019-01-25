I agree with those who think it’s a bad idea for Montana to give $8 million for a border wall. It’s a federal responsibility.
The wall, however, is necessary because there’s been a crisis at the border since at least 1975 when the Immigration and Naturalization Service commissioner admitted that “Illegal immigration is out of control.” In 1983, President Reagan said, “This country has lost control of its own borders, and no country can sustain that kind of position.” Unfortunately, Reagan signed into law the 1986 Immigration Act, which granted amnesty to over 3 million illegal aliens and provided an incentive for continued illegal entry. Now there are between 12 and 30 million illegal aliens in this country.
Instead of money for the wall, Montana should pass E-Verify legislation to prevent the employment of illegal aliens. We can also reduce the incentives for illegal entry. Besides jobs, people illegally enter this country for free education, health care and welfare benefits. With the new conservative U.S. Supreme Court, it is time to challenge the ridiculous liberal court decisions that hold that someone who has no right to be in this country has a right to free stuff.
Henry Fowler,
Stevensville