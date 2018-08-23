Recently Trump took away security clearance from a former Central Intelligence agent, who through the years has worked to protect our country. The reason these former agents should still have clearance is because they would have valuable information if our country is under a serious threat. Trump basically removed him because he didn't like what the agent had said about him. We are supposed to have freedom of speech in this country but not under Trump? The thing that is really concerning is that on May 10, 2017, the Russians were with Trump in the White House and Trump revealed highly classified information to the Foreign Minister and Russian ambassador. Yet Trump took away the security clearance for a top former Central Intelligence agent. Then in Russia with former KGB Putin, Trump bad mouths our country and says he believes Putin. I know what that sounds like to me, what about you?
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis