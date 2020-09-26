 Skip to main content
Tell you the truth, I'm rather discouraged about this election cycle. I've got Donald Trump stalking me-sending me mail or calling me on the phone every day. I don't know what he wants because I just shred the letters and hang up when he calls. But I can't-I won't-vote for him or his opponent.

People suggest that I should vote for the "lesser of two evils." If I do, then either way I'm supporting evil. How can I justify doing that? When there are no good candidates, who can a person choose? If only there were some way to convince or coerce wise individuals to serve we might benefit. Some of these have tried but they can't get past the negative propaganda.

It seems that the main ones who run are those who have an agenda. They clearly aren't doing it for the money because they spend more trying to get elected than they can ever recoup in office. And they aren't running to "serve the best interests of the country" because they don't.

For the second time in my life since I came of age I am thinking about not voting for presidential or congressional candidates.

Larry Roland,

Missoula

