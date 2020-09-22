No good options in election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, this morning, I phoned Governor Bullock’s office to attempt to schedule an audience with the Governor, as I have attempted to do for two years, to discuss significant human rights violations, which have impacted some of the most vulnerable citizens of the state of Montana. Brian Schweitzer wrote me a personal note during his tenure, thanking me for my pro bono service.

As has been typical, Bullock’s assistant apologized for my difficulty scheduling, will pass my message to his scheduler, but promised no response, yea or nay.

As with my favorite line in a movie ever, ala the great Robert Redford’s film, "3 Days of the Condor": “They were (are) literally out to lunch.” Perpetually perhaps. Write in Alfred E. Neuman for most, if not all, offices on your ballot. There are no truly good options. There haven’t been, maybe ever.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

