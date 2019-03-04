To Ray Barry (letter, Feb. 20):
Your ranting against "corrupt" environmentalists might have made me laugh — if the topic were not so serious. This issue could well prove fatal to our planet in a very few years.
You claim environmentalists are seeking "power and control"? Huh? Readers should just "follow the money"? What?
Why did you not cite some facts and references, sir, instead of merely verbalizing the conservative BS that sprouts in your head?
Are you aware that 70 percent of Americans are concerned about climate change? And that 97 percent of climate scientists believe the planet is warming at an unacceptable, terrifying rate?
I doubt that you are smarter than all the climatologists in the world. But even if one chance in a million exists that all those scientists are mistaken, no harm — and a lot of good — will come from our doing all we can to control the human-caused forces that are killing our planet.
When this planet has been destroyed, where do you plan to live? You graphically compounded the ignorance of your mistaken beliefs by placing them before the public for all to read. And to ridicule.
John Russell,
Missoula