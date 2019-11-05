{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Where's U.S. Sen. Steve Daines when you need him?

Early morning, Aug. 18, 2017, a couple of hours after I learned my home burned in the Lolo Peak fire, I received a call that Daines wanted me to call his office. Last thing I was in the mood to do was talk to a politician.

A perky receptionist answers.

"This is Jackie Stermitz; Senator Daines wanted me to call."

"Oh, yes, what's your address? The senator wants to send you a card?"

Surely she was kidding. No heartfelt, "I'm so sorry you lost everything. How can the senator help you?"

I said, "I don't want a card."

To which she firmly retorted, "The senator wants to send you a card!"

I reluctantly gave her my "temporary" address, since I no longer had a home. She then wanted "the other people's home addresses that burned." She didn't even know their names.

I got that card. Never heard another word from the senator. No help on any level. No investigation into why the Lolo Peak fire was so poorly managed. Nada.

I kept the card — to remind me why I won't be voting for Steve Daines.

Jacqueline Stermitz-Lowe,

Whitefish

