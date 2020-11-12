 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No idea what Carlsons are talking about

No idea what Carlsons are talking about

{{featured_button_text}}

Guessing the topics for Joan and Gary Carlson’s columns is easy; they will parrot whatever is rattling around the conservative Republican stratosphere. This week, polling and the media were on the receiving end of their ire. In preparation for teaching at the college level, surely Mr. Carlson studied survey research, which is what polling is: Predicting an event based on what random people say they like, will do or have done. Clearly all those New Year’s resolutions, abandoned before Easter, cast doubt on that premise. Couples recite their wedding vows, promises of what they intend, out loud, in front of witnesses, frequently in a church. The divorce rate in America gives those intentions a 50/50 chance. If voters’ decisions are based on what the polls say, that’s pathetic.

The media don’t elect the president (from Ted Cruz’s mouth to God’s ear); they report what is happening. States aren’t “called” until the uncounted ballots can’t change the results. I have no idea what the Carlsons are talking about with statewide races being left to the states but somehow the presidential contest being standardized, and waiting until all races are verified by state legislators and proclaimed by secretaries of state. Election officials count and report election results, not some nefarious partisan scoundrel. Obviously, the Carlsons don’t like the results of this presidential election, but to quote Donald Trump: “It is what it is”.

And while I hate to correct a constitutional law professor, voting in America is a right, not a privilege.

Jan LaBonty,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News