No idea what Carlsons are talking about

Guessing the topics for Joan and Gary Carlson’s columns is easy; they will parrot whatever is rattling around the conservative Republican stratosphere. This week, polling and the media were on the receiving end of their ire. In preparation for teaching at the college level, surely Mr. Carlson studied survey research, which is what polling is: Predicting an event based on what random people say they like, will do or have done. Clearly all those New Year’s resolutions, abandoned before Easter, cast doubt on that premise. Couples recite their wedding vows, promises of what they intend, out loud, in front of witnesses, frequently in a church. The divorce rate in America gives those intentions a 50/50 chance. If voters’ decisions are based on what the polls say, that’s pathetic.