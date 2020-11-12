No idea what Carlsons are talking about

Guessing the topics for Joan and Gary Carlson’s columns is easy; they will parrot whatever is rattling around the conservative Republican stratosphere. This week, polling and the media were on the receiving end of their ire. In preparation for teaching at the college level, surely Mr. Carlson studied survey research, which is what polling is: Predicting an event based on what random people say they like, will do or have done. Clearly all those New Year’s resolutions, abandoned before Easter, cast doubt on that premise. Couples recite their wedding vows, promises of what they intend, out loud, in front of witnesses, frequently in a church. The divorce rate in America gives those intentions a 50/50 chance. If voters’ decisions are based on what the polls say, that’s pathetic.
The media don’t elect the president (from Ted Cruz’s mouth to God’s ear); they report what is happening. States aren’t “called” until the uncounted ballots can’t change the results. I have no idea what the Carlsons are talking about with statewide races being left to the states but somehow the presidential contest being standardized, and waiting until all races are verified by state legislators and proclaimed by secretaries of state. Election officials count and report election results, not some nefarious partisan scoundrel. Obviously, the Carlsons don’t like the results of this presidential election, but to quote Donald Trump: “It is what it is”.
And while I hate to correct a constitutional law professor, voting in America is a right, not a privilege.
Jan LaBonty,
Missoula
