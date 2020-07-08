No interest in legalizing pot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may seem incongruous, given my overall progressivism, that I have zero interest in seeing marijuana legalized in Montana.

I am not against marijuana. I strongly support its use in a medicinal context, and I think it should be even more broadly available in that context than it currently is. I also do not think anyone should be treated as a criminal, fined and/or imprisoned over having a substantial quantity for their personal use.

No, what I have a problem with is humans, more specifically: idiots. I have a problem with the mix of opportunism and ultra-individualism and interpretation of "freedom" as "freedom to," as opposed to "freedom from."

The last thing I want to experience in Missoula or anywhere else in Montana is walking through a park or down Front or Broadway and having to risk getting high from someone else's cloud of pot smoke.

I'm not fond of the usual suspects who point with furiously trembling hand at Seattle and declaim "there but for the grace of Republicanism go we!" But, in this case, I will join them. I have no interest in legalization if we end up with pot use in public space à la Seattle.

Mike Carlson,

Missoula

