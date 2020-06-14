No justification for Floyd's death

In response to the letter published June 8, from Kevin Lessley : Has it been factually established that George Floyd knew that he was using a counterfeit $20 bill? I have not heard that piece of information.

Secondly, no matter what he did, or what substances he had in his body, he did not deserve to have the policeman's knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two wrongs don't make a right and in this case Floyd died because of the wrong.