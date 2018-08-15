The International Congress of Mathematicians recently announced the winners of the Fields Medal, the most coveted award in mathematics. For the first time in the 82 years medals have been awarded, none of the 2018 medalists were American or French citizens, although one presently works in the U.S.
The awardees are a German, an Indian born in New Delhi, raised in Australia and now at Princeton University, an Italian now in Switzerland, and a Kurdish refugee from Iran now in the United Kingdom.
The Kurd, Caucher Birkar, was born to a family of farmers, so he “spent a lot of time actually doing farming.” He attended the University of Tehran, then was granted refugee status in the UK. He hopes that his Fields Medal will put “just a little smile on the lips of the world’s 40 million Kurds.” (For inspiration see https://www.simonsfoundation.org/2018/08/01/field-medals-video-caucher-birkar/).
At a time in U.S. history when we have an outspoken xenophobic president with a special disdain for Muslim Middle Easteners, it is worth pondering what opportunities he denies our country.
As Louis Pasteur pointed out, “knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world.” May the torch once again illuminate our corner of the world.
George Seielstad,
Missoula