No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and have been strongly biased against Donald Trump since his campaign began.

Trump's accusation of “fake news” is supported by most Americans. Currently, 96% of all news articles (including Lee newspapers) about the president are negative, a sad commentary on “journalism.”

At the last Montana Senate debate, Steve Bullock declared his support for “packing” the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal justices, a major issue that made national news. Yet Lee newspapers hardly mentioned it.

Also, there has been no mention of the Joe Biden/Hunter Biden scandal reported a week ago. Suppressing news stories that oppose the liberal views of the Lee mewspaper editors qualifies as censorship.

It is unfortunate that readers of Lee newspapers cannot rely on getting an unbiased news source, but are getting “fake news” or censored reporting. We deserve better.

Penny Jarecki,

Polson

