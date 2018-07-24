An open letter to U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte:
Not content with smashing the trust of our North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies, Donald Trump’s disgraceful sacrifice of our country’s intelligence community to please Vladimir Putin leaves no doubt that the security of our country is at risk. It is a fact that Russia interfered in our 2016 election, yet stunningly, the president refused to even acknowledge, much less condemn, that fact. The next day he lied by saying he misspoke.
President Trump must be made to account for his disastrous repudiation of our country’s intelligence community, made while holding hands with a dictator. Saying you support our intelligence community but not publicly censuring President Trump for his attack upon it is to condone the attack. This is a Chamberlin-in-Munich moment. The president publicly colluded with a hostile foreign power whose intent was, and is, to corrupt our elections, discredit our institutions and undermine our security.
There is no middle ground you can take without inviting further attacks by President Trump on our county’s security. Our country’s fate rests with your reaction to his reckless and blatant disdain for our country’s institutions, security and ideals.
George Corn,
Hamilton