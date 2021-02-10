No more empty words on Country of Origin Labeling

In 2019 I was disappointed to see the Montana Legislature decline to restore Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef — the law that gives consumers the right to know where their beef comes from, and ranchers the right to an honest market.

COOL is a no-brainer, although the meatpackers would have us fear it. "It's too complicated," they say. "How will we enforce it?" they say. They drag out these tired excuses every year, whenever we get too close to passing something that scares JBS and Tyson. After all, we might cut into their profits, which have grown 600% while we sit down to eat foreign beef labeled as USA beef.

We should know better than to trust the critiques of corporate agriculture over the solutions Montana ranchers want.

Last session we heard a lot of talk from legislators who agreed with COOL "conceptually" but weren't willing to pass policy. However, in 2019 they passed the Real Meat Act, determining state standards for what can be called "meat" — not waiting for the federal government. Why won't they do the same for COOL?

If you support our ranchers, vote "yes" on House Bill 234.

Janet McMillan,

Greenough

