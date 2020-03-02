No more tax refund for Montana seniors

Thanks, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, for your wonderful representation for we non-2% Montana seniors.

We have been retired for 13 years, 11 of which we received a small tax refund, which was a nice bonus to supplement our retirement income. Since the enactment of the Trump/Daines tax cut, instead of a $600 refund for last and this year, we have seen our tax liability raise an additional $600. This was an unpleasant surprise for we retired folks on a fixed income. We wonder how Daines and Donald Trump did?

While I am on the subject of representation, I can't forget the fact that the raises in Social Security each year of the Trump/Daines era would barely buy a single tank of gas and if the two of them have their way, they will even cut that out as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That takes me to women's reproductive rights. We personally do not believe in abortion but unlike Daines/Trump, we don't believe the state has any business in such decisions. The decision to have an abortion should rest with the woman and her doctor and nobody else.

I hope that all intelligent Montana citizens will consider these points when it comes time vote this fall.

Alan Brown,

Lake Haavsu City, Arizona

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0