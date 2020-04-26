No more welfare for greedy wealthy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I just read some interesting information, that most red states tend to be poorer then blue states. It was tying in the disgusting statement by Senate Leader Mitch McConnell that states having financial problems should declare bankruptcy.

Is there a reason red states are in the red? is it greed? Because this administration has made this horrible pandemic about politics, red versus blue. This administration has actually stolen crucially needed supplies from states that he doesn't like.

He has made insane statements on TV like maybe people should drink Clorox or inject themselves with disinfectants. His followers take that seriously and people can die from that alone.

Donald Trump has removed protections on our waters and air. Flint, Michigan, is already having to drink only bottled water. We don't need more of this greedy right-wing attitude in the state of Montana or our country. We need clean air, clean water, good, safe jobs, decent wages, and we aren't going to get it unless we get rid of the right-wing protections of the wealthiest which is destroying our middle class and working poor who are the foundation of our country. No more greedy wealthy on welfare of our country.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis