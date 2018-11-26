It's belly-laugh hilarious to contemplate no country on Earth would trade us their elected leader in exchange for Donald Trump. Although he's lightly used, low-mileage and has not had even one shoe flung at him, any intent to exchange him for a better model would go rebuffed by every country in this world. Their electorates know they finally have the laugh on us for choosing Trump and being therefore stuck with him barring some lucky break for America.
Thinking about Russian, Turkish or North Korean dictators and the straits the peoples of those countries endure stifles the hilarity. Nevertheless, weak laughter might fend away desperation and tears when we hear world leaders' tongue-in-cheek satirical essays on Boss Trump's fumbling. Even his Slovenian wife slaps his wrist!
Let's remind Trump that his spouse is not natural-born to America. Her actions as surrogate president must cease immediately. Firing national security officers is not within her scope as a naturalized (for big money) citizen.
Giving Vladimir Putin a direct voice in the West Wing is poor judgement, at best — treason at worst.
Herbert Myers,
Missoula