Hey Donald Trump:
We hear you’re coming to Montana to campaign for Matt Rosendale. There’s no need to do that; we already know that campaign finance lawbreaker Rosendale is a bad apple, and you needn’t further besmirch his reputation by associating your name with his. Also, the smoke of wildfires has only recently abated here, and we’d prefer that you let us enjoy our clean, clear Montana air without the vulgar stench of your presence.
You needn’t spend taxpayer dollars for a trip to Montana, much less incur the high local costs for your security detail, just to tell us how to vote. We already know how to vote, and it is not for anyone who, like Rosendale, supports the ignorant and dangerous policies of your reckless, often criminal administration. We know that our great, reliable Sen. Jon Tester will continue to represent all Montanans in standing up against your despicable presidency.
So why not leave us alone, save the money, and crawl back in your hole in Washington, whence you can keep spraying cyberspace with your lies — as you persistently reconfirm the admonition, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt.”
Bill Boughton,
Missoula