No need to create new athletic rules

House Bill 112, the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” requires interscholastic trans athletes to participate within their sex assigned at birth. This legislation illustrates a remarkable lack of awareness of the current thinking in medical and athletic communities. Moreover, athletic governing bodies have already decided what is fair in athletic competition.

In 2004, the International Olympic Committee created guidelines for transgender athletes: gender reassignment surgery, legal recognition of their assigned gender, two years of hormone therapy. In 2016, those guidelines were updated based upon the best advice of medical and scientific communities: surgery is no longer required; trans women must have a testosterone level below a certain cutoff point for a year.