There are sure to be many groups, organizations, companies, businesses and other government agencies celebrating some recent news that they are hoping to keep quiet. The Missoula County Commission decided that since none of the current commissioners signed a letter of agreement with the state about the proposed South Avenue Bridge, the agreement is no longer in effect.
What happens when a company with an agreement or contract with the county decides it is not beneficial to them and officers who signed the contract are not with the company anymore? Easy answer: They just tear it up. No problem, no repercussions. After all, the precedent was set by the Missoula County Commission.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula