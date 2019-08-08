I truly appreciate the state differences within our large country. Yet, one large state, which is somewhat similar in culture to Montana in its individualism, notes mentioning, lest we try to follow suit.
A Texas caller to the Thom Hartmann show on Monday proudly announced how he always carries a firearm shopping, implying that lack of firepower was the reason for the slaughter in El Paso. The Republican governor of Texas was recently bemoaning the fact that Texas was second in the number of firearms sold in his state. The capital punishment hunger within the state is well known. Horse-mounted police in Galveston used a rope to lead an African American suspect behind their horses recently.
The ridiculous first district representative from the state is worried about the possible jailing of preachers, yet is fine with this leader of his party caging children in the state he represents. The two senators from the state are famously ineffective and cowardly. The state is now the most gerrymandered state in the union, yet ironically is teetering on returning blue.
My point is no one has to mess with Texas; they do an adequate job themselves.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula